Five Dead In Road Accident In UP's Banda

Five people died and one was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Banda on Saturday, police said.

The truck was parked along the Jhansi-Mirzapur national highway in Jamuniha Purwa under the Kotwali police station area, and the car was coming from Chitrakoot, they said.

Two people died on the spot and three more succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP), Banda, Abhinandan said.

The injured is undergoing treatment, he said, adding that efforts were on to identify the victims.

