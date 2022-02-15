Five, Including Four Gujarat Police Personnel, Killed In Road Accident In Jaipur

Five people, including four Gujarat Police personnel, were killed after their vehicle collided with a tree here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Bhabru area here near Nijhar Mor on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway, they said.

The policemen were escorting an accused from Delhi to Gujarat when their vehicle met with the accident, killing all of them, the police said.

The accused was Saeen alias Munna, a resident of Seelampur in Delhi. The deceased policemen were identified as Head Constable Mansukh Bhai and constables Irfan Pathan, Bheeka Mukhera and Shakri Singh Gohel.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"Sad to know about the death of five people, including four policemen, after a Gujarat Police vehicle taking an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in Bhabru area of Jaipur," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

