Five Killed After Car Rams Into Truck On Meerut-Delhi Expressway

Five people, including four women, died on the spot after their car rammed into a truck on the Meerut-Delhi expressway on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place at 8 am when the car driver lost control over the vehicle, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

He said five people died on the spot and an eight-month-old child was injured in the accident.

According to the police, all of them are members of the same family.

