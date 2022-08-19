Five Killed In Bus-car Collision In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Jagdalpur, Aug 19 (PTI) Five men were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a passenger bus in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the wee hours near Metawada village on National Highway-30 under Kotwali police station limits, Jagdalpur City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hemsagar Sidar said.

The privately-operated bus with around 35 people on board was heading to Jagdalpur from Raipur collided head on with the car coming from the opposite direction resulting in the death of four occupants of the car at the spot, he said.

Another occupant of the car succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Sethia, Gautam Gain, Sachin Sethia and Abhishek Sethia, natives of Jagdalpur and Shakib Khan of Sukma district, he added.

Soon after being alerted, a police team was rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem, he said.

No occupant of the bus was hurt in the incident, he said.

The bus driver, who had fled the scene, was later arrested, Sidar said, adding that further investigation is underway.