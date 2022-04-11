Five killed in separate road accidents in MP

Bhopal, Apr 11 (PTI) Five persons, including three members of a family, were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Guna and Betul districts on Monday, police said.

In Guna district, Karan Singh Lodha (55), his wife Mangi Bai (50) and their eight-year-old granddaughter were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dongargaon on Monday morning, said Vijaypur police station in-charge Rakesh Gupta.

The couple died on the spot while their granddaughter succumbed during treatment, he said, adding that a case was registered and a search for the unidentified vehicle is underway.

In the Betul district, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Bhaura village on NH-69 at 5 pm, killing Munna Kumre and Pappu Marskole, both aged 22, said Shahpur police station in-charge Shivnarayan Mukati.

He said another person travelling on the motorcycle was injured and undergoing treatment. PTI COR ADU NSK NSK

