Five Killed In Two-vehicle Collision In Rajasthan's Nagaur

Five people, including an elderly woman and a boy, were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning due to dense fog, they said.

The car was on its way to Jodhpur from Nagaur while the bus was going towards Bikaner.

Sita (65), Sanju (22), Rahul (10) Ajay (5) and Bhaliram (42) died in the accident, the police said, adding the two injured were being treated at the district hospital.

