Five Labourers Dead In MP's Narsinghpur As Mango Truck Overturns, 11 Injured

In a shocking incident on Saturday night, 5 labourers died, and 11 others were injured after a mango truck overturned near Patha village in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur. The labourers were allegedly going from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh in the truck, which was also carrying mangoes.

Speaking to media about the incident, Deepak Saxena, Narsinghpur District Collector said that the truck was laden with mangoes and was going from Hyderabad to Agra. It was carrying a total of 18 people, including 2 drivers and a conductor. 5 out of these 18 people have died.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Civil Surgeon, Dr Anita Agrawal said that 2 people have been referred to Jabalpur as one of them had head injury and the other had mandible fracture. She also said that 2 other are critical while rest are stable. The surgeon said that one of them has cough, cold & fever since 3 days and their samples have been colleceted, including the dead.

