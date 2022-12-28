Last Updated:

Five Members Of A Family Die After Fire Breaks Out In Uttar Pradesh's Mau

Five members of a family lost their lives in a tragic house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday.

Isha Bhandari
Uttar Pradesh

Image: ANI


Five members of a family lost their lives in a tragic house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday. The family included a woman, another adult, and three minors, all of whom died. Relief teams, police, fire brigades and medical teams were sent right away to the scene. 

Stove likely the reason for the fire 

In a statement describing the incident, District Magistrate Arun Kumar informed that the fire originated from a stove in the house. He further announced financial assistance of Rs. 4 lahks per victim.

The incident serves as a reminder of the significance of fire safety precautions and the requirement to exercise caution in order to avoid such catastrophes.

 

