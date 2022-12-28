Five Members Of A Family Die After Fire Breaks Out In Uttar Pradesh's Mau

Five members of a family lost their lives in a tragic house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday. The family included a woman, another adult, and three minors, all of whom died. Relief teams, police, fire brigades and medical teams were sent right away to the scene.

UP | 5 members of a family including a woman, 1 adult & 3 minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj PS in Mau district. Police along with the fire brigade, medical & relief teams reached the spot: DM Arun Kumar, Mau

Stove likely the reason for the fire

In a statement describing the incident, District Magistrate Arun Kumar informed that the fire originated from a stove in the house. He further announced financial assistance of Rs. 4 lahks per victim.

The incident serves as a reminder of the significance of fire safety precautions and the requirement to exercise caution in order to avoid such catastrophes.