Five people dead in two road accidents in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Five people died and as many were injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Sunday.

In one accident involving two cars in the Hamirwas police station area on Saturday night, three people lost their lives, while five were injured, they said.

The deceased were identified as Veer Singh, Rajendra and Satyanarayana, Station House Officer Vikas Chandra said.

He said the bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem examinations on Sunday.

The injured were sent home after treatment, and a case of negligent driving was registered against one of the drivers, the SHO added.

The other accident took place in the Rajaldesar police station area on Sunday.

Two people died in a collision between a loading jeep and a car near the Joravarpura crossing, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Pramod Kumar and Satyaprakash, they said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination. PTI AG IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)