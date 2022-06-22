Five person trapped in flash floods rescued

Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) Five people were trapped in flash floods in River Ans in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday and rescued by SDRF personnel, officials said.

On receiving information that some people were trapped, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.PTI AB AB DV DV

