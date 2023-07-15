Flash Floods Hit Udhampur, Poonch; 2 Girls Killed, Other 2 Recused With JCB

Two school girls lost their lives in flash floods in the Billawar area of Kathua in J&K. Their two other companions were rescued; while one has been sent home, another one is being treated at a local hospital.

The two were rescued by Police along with SDRF from the Tawi River in the Samroli area of Udhampur. Both got trapped today evening when the water level rose due to flash floods; they have been identified as Mohd Jameel and Shashi Mehra.

Police Control Room Udhampur informed Republic that the two, who got trapped in the river near Hotel Tawi View, were rescued using a JCB machine and are safe. The duo got trapped at around 4.30 today evening when the water level rose all of a sudden leading to flash floods.

While heavy rains in the Mendhar sub-division of Poonch also led to a flash flood-like situation in town; water entered many houses and shops in the town causing water-logging. The shopkeepers were seen taking water out of their shops using buckets.

The J&K weather Department in its advisory said that there is a possibility of a spell of rains at some places in Jammu and Kashmir, otherwise, the weather will remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir from July 16-20 with thundershowers at scattered places.