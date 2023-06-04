Flight With Union Minister On Board Makes Emergency Landing In Guwahati

A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International after the pilot of the plane announced snag in engine of the aircraft. Over 150 passengers were travelling on the flight, including Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and two BJP MLAs Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas said, "I was on the Indigo flight along with BJP MLAs Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala. The flight was in the air for 15 to 20 minutes before being diverted to Dibrugarh Airport in Guwahati. We are all safe," said Rameshwar Teli.

(More details awaited)