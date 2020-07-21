Flood Alert In Bihar After Heavy Rainfall In Nepal

Bihar faces the scare of flood fury after heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Nepal in the last 48 hours. The heavy downpour has led to the discharge of approximately five lakh cusec water from the Gandak Barrage on the Indo Nepal Border in Valmiki Nagar. The rise in the water level of the Gandak river and heavy discharge of water from Nepal will lead to floods in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran and Vaishali districts of Bihar, through which the Gandak river flows. Floods are expected to affect more than 20 lakh people.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a high-level review meeting directed the officials to evacuate the people living on banks of the river and provide them with alternative arrangement for shelter along with their cattle and to provide mask and sanitizers in the relief camps.

The water resources department Secretary Sanjiv Hans said, "There has been rainfall in the catchment area of Nepal as a result of which there is a rise in the water level of Gandak river. There is a rising trend in the water level of Mahananda. The Kamla Balan and Bagmati and Kosi river are under control. We trying our best so that there is no breach of the embankment so far."

SDRF and NDRF teams deployed

During floods, people face a lot of problems and the Disaster Management Department of Bihar have sprung into action. Principal secretary of Disaster Management, Pratyaya Amrit said, "After discharge of 5 lakh cusec water from Nepal, we expect floods in five districts of Bihar and for that, we have already deployed SDRF and NDRF teams for evacuation. A community kitchen has been started in many districts and relief camps are operational with social distancing norm. We are also providing a mask ."

Bihar has witnessed unprecedented rainfall this year and there is a scare of flood fury in several districts affecting millions of people. With incessant rainfall predicted in the next 72 hours, it is expected that the water level of all the rivers will rise leading to a flood fury across the state. The Bihar Government has already started making announcements in the districts where the heavy discharge of water from Nepal can inundate the villages.

