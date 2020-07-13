Flood Situation Remains Grim In Assam, 48 Dead 

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim. With six deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the total death toll now stands at 44. As heavy downpour continues in several parts of the State including neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, the water level of Brahmaputra and its tributaries are on the rise.

The recorded water level of the Brahmaputra at several places today morning are as such- Dibrugarh 105.63 meters, Dhola 126.92 meters, Margherita 134.79 meters, Naharkatia 117.97 meters, Khowang 103.11 meters, Namsai 144.17 meters. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Dibrugarh, Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. The Subansiri is flowing above the danger level at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Siang river at Pasighat, Burhidihing river in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri river in Numaligarh, Jia Bharali river in Nagaon, Pagladiya river is flowing above danger level in Nalbari, the Manas river and the Beki in Barpeta and Kushiyara river is also flowing above danger level in Karimganj.

So far 23 districts have been affected by the floods damaging 84,919.25 hectares of cropland. Over 13 lakh population have bee affected whereas 22000 people have been displaced. The State government has set up over hundred relief camps in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Chirang, Biswanath, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Darrang, Udalguri, Karimganj, and Dhubri.

Meanwhile, along with the floods, a major threat is being posed by the erosion on the banks of Brahmaputra and its tributaries. Erosion has badly but Biswanath, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Udalguri, Kalaigaon, Chirang, and Baksa district. There are also reports of houses being washed away by erosion in Sonitpur district.

In the first wave of flood so far, 162 embankments have been damaged in 23 districts. A total of 114 bridges and culverts have also been damaged across 20 districts of the State, whereas over 1200 roads in the State have been damaged by the floods. It may be mentioned that experts and observers have to say that the flood situation will slightly improve in the next few days.

