Floods Continue To Cause Chaos In Bengaluru; Locals Lament Infra Issues, Commute Trouble

As incessant rains continue to lash down on Karnataka, the flood situation in the several areas of the capital Bengaluru has become worse. The heavy rainfall activity over the south of India particularly over the state of Karnataka and Kerala has inundated many low-lying areas in the states.

The current flood situation Bengaluru, which is one of the biggest cities in India, has now stirred many angry reactions from netizens. A Twitter user posted a video from the Karnataka capital and while taking a jibe at the administration said," This is Bangalore — Silicon Valley of India — after just a few hours of rain. Floods in prime locations that have tech parks. Without fixing the terrible infrastructure, there will be no high growth for India."

This is Bangalore — Silicon Valley of India — after just a few hours of rain. 🙄Floods in prime locations that have tech parks.



Without fixing the terrible infrastructure, there will be no high growth for India.#Bengaluru https://t.co/SRngc7zF3a — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) August 30, 2022

Another frustrated user said, "Car, Bike, Cycle now I need a Kayak to commute in Bengaluru!"

Another user was seen praying for the safety of all those impacted by the floods, not just in India but also in our neighbouring country Pakistan, who also has been severely impacted by floods recently. He said, "I pray to God for all those people living in flood hit area. #Pakistan #Bengaluru #Kerala #Flood. May our Lord listen to our prayers and give us a peaceful healthy life. Stay safe."

While trying to make the best out of the situation, a user called surfing through the flooded areas of Bengaluru a life-time experience and said, "Ab me bhi garv se bolungi... Nadi paar karke office jaati thi."

IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 30 had stated that, "Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Telangana on 30th August; Coastal & North Interior Karnataka on during 30th August-02nd September; Lakshadweep on 01st & 02nd September and over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe during next five days.

Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Telangana on 30th August; Coastal & North Interior Karnataka on during 30th August-02nd September; Lakshadweep on 01st & 02nd September and over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 30, 2022

For September 1, the districts of Shimoga, Chikmagalur and Kodagu have been placed on orange alert by the IMD. The MeT department has also informed the states concerned to expect flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

CM Basavaraj Bommai directs officials to take necessary actions

On August 29, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai had taken stock of the situation and directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take necessary action.

CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "A survey must be undertaken immediately and take repair works wherever necessary." CM Bommai also directed the DCs and SPs of Ramanagara to allow vehicles to alternate routes from today itself because of water-logging on Mysore-Bengaluru National Highway due to heavy rains.

Image: PTI