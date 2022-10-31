Following Morbi Tragedy, PM Modi Cancels Road Show, Page Committee Conference In Gujarat

Following the Morbi cable bridge collapse tragedy wherein over 100 people lost their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 3-day visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan, has decided to cancel his roadshow scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Monday. In addition to this, the BJP Gujarat media cell informed that "The Page Committee Sneh Milan program to be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed", ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Gujarat media convenor DR Yagnesh Dave confirmed that no celebrations programs will be held on Monday in the state in wake of the Morbi bridge tragedy. However, the official programmes to dedicate the Railways project worth Rs 2,900 crore will be as per schedule, ANI reported.

'Saddened by Morbi tragedy': PM Modi expresses grief

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi expressed his grief over the Morbi cable bridge tragedy and said that he is "deeply saddened" by the incident. Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said he talked with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials about the Morbi tragedy, adding that relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the Gujarat bridge collapse incident, PMO said in a statement. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 from PMNRF, the statement added.

Morbi bridge tragedy

As of now, more than 100 people died and several were injured after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the Morbi area on Sunday, October 30. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Several teams of Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations, the Gujarat Information Department stated.

"The rescue operation is still underway. Indian Army had reached here around 3 at night. We are trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations," Major Gaurav of the Indian Army told ANI.

Morbi cable bridge collapse | Search & Rescue operation underway.



Notably, the renovation of the bridge had just culminated a week ago and the bridge was opened to the public three days before the incident. According to the eyewitness, the incident might have taken place because of overcrowding at the cable bridge, ANI reported. Sources have now informed Republic that around 675 tickets were sold for the Morbi hanging bridge, which is five times the carrying capacity. The bridge was meant for carrying just 150 people.

It is pertinent to mention that cases have been registered against the bridge management team. "Cases under sections 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge," Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Sunday.