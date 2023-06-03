Food Strewn, Broken Suitcases: Chilling Remains Inside Derailed Coromandel Express Bogie

With at least 261 dead and over 900 injured in the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, the tragedy has brought forth the gruesome and catastrophic aftermath of the incident. The mangled bogies of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express reveal the chilling details of the ill-fated coaches involved in the triple train accident.

In one of the bogies that Republic TV reporter and video journalist entered while reporting from the accident site, food was seen strewn all over the seats while Pandit Sri Sri Ravishankar’s book ‘God Loves Fun’ was also found lying inside. The entire bogie was filled with luggage of the passengers along with some personal belongings.

Toys and broken suitcases along with torn bags were seen all over the bogie. There were water bottles, plastic cups and biscuit packets too in the coach.

Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".

"The local people really went out on a limb to help us... They not only helped in pulling out people but retrieved our luggage and got us water, " Rupam Banerjee, one of the passengers said, according to news agency PTI. One of the coaches "was pushed into the ground" as another from a train collapsed on top of it, passengers said.

526 railway accident victims admitted in a single hospital

Balasore district hospital looked like a war zone with the injured lying on stretchers in the corridor and rooms bursting at their seams with extra beds propped up. Harried medical staff were seen trying to bring succour to patients many of whom are from states other than Odisha and had difficulties in communicating. In all some 526 railway accident victims have been admitted to one single hospital.

Hospital officials said relatives are yet to make their way to the town as many train services have been cancelled or delayed due to the accident on the major railway trunk route. State Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said those injured in the accident were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. All government and private hospitals have been put on alert in the nearby districts, including the AIIMS at Bhubaneswar.

Policemen and locals have been volunteering to donate blood at AIIMS and many hospitals through the night, said officials. The morgue at the hospital was piled with bodies in white shrouds, many of them yet to be identified.