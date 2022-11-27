Foot Over Bridge Collapses At Balharshah Railway Station In Maha's Chandrapur; 4 Injured

In a major accident in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, slabs of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah railway junction, on Sunday. Injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident took place at 5.10 pm when part of the pre-cast slab of the foot over bridge fell down, injuring four people. They have been shifted to a civil hospital for treatment. No casualties were reported in the incident.

"Part of the pre-cast slab of Foot over the bridge at Balharshah, Nagpur division fell down at around 5.10 pm today. Four persons were injured in the incident and all have been shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid. No casualties reported," Central Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Visuals show debris scattered over the platform and railway tracks.

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

The Railway has announced ex gratia Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries. "Injured persons being given the best medical treatment by shifting them to other hospitals for early recovery," Sutar added.