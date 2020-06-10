Former Assam Footballer Among The Two Deceased Firefighters In The Baghjan Fire

Among the two firefighters who lost their lives to the Baghjan fire in Assam earlier in the day, one of the deceased Durlov Gogoi was a state-level former footballer, reported sources. On Wednesday, in an unfortunate incident, two firefighters were found dead a day after they went missing in the fire operations at the Oil India field in Assam's Tinsukia district.

Durlov Gogoi, one of the deceased was a goalkeeper in the Assam team and played for the state during the last decade. The bodies of Gogoi along with fellow firefighter Tileswar Gohain were recovered by the SDRF-NDRF team from the site. This comes a day after a massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been emitting gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks.

News agency PTI on Tuesday reported that the blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well is so massive that it could be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities which were already ravaged following the major blowout that happened on May 27.

Officials have stated that dousing the fire at the oil well in Tinsukia could take four more weeks. The army has been deployed in the area and a team has also arrived from Singapore yesterday to tackle the situation. At least 4,000 people have been evacuated and placed in relief camps.

