'Found Myself Under The Train...': Odisha Tragedy Victims Share Their Ordeal With Republic

Three trains collided after a head-on collision near the Bahanaga Bazar Railway station which led to at least 261 people dying and over 1,000 getting injured on Friday, June 2. The treatment of the injured is going on in multiple hospitals with Fakir Mohan Hospital in Balasore being the hotspot of passengers.

Today, on June 3, PM Modi also reached the accident site to assess the situation. Afterwards he also went to the Fakir Mohan Hospital to meet the injured people from the accident-hit trains.

Survivors share their ordeal

Republic Media Network also conversed with the survivors of the incident. One man going to Bangalore shared his ordeal, saying “We were going home from Bangalore, I came to know that there was a sound from the train, when the sound came, I fell automatically, all my luggage and money was left in the train, my only ₹ 2000, which I had taken for food, was with me.”

Another survivor speaking about the death of her senior said, “The head of our agriculture department block was there in the train.” When asked by the reporter if he passed away, the girl said, “Yes.”

A man who was trapped under the train’s bogey said, “The train came to us at 6:30 and at around 6:45 there was a sound from the front, after that I did not know anything. Following that when I regained consciousness, I was under the train, after that the local people who were there took me out and after taking me out took me in an ambulance and came here. After that I don't know anything, I have a feeling that I will have an operation, my leg is broken, my arm is also broken, my head is also hit, he (doctor) is saying that I can leave at least after a week or two.”

Rescuers swung into action after the incident. Numerous members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other organisations gathered in order to rescue victims from the wreckage of the trains. A three-person family that was aboard one of the trains thanked the villagers for saving them. The family was unharmed and went back to their house in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur's Malubasan village in Mahisadal.

The deceased's surviving relatives would get ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh from the railways. Rs. 50,000 for those who suffered mild injuries and Rs. 2 lakh for those who suffered severe injuries. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted a further ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from PMNRF.