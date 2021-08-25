Four Coaches Of Guwahati-Howrah Special Express Train Derail; No Casualties Reported

Four bogies of the Guwahati-Howrah Special Express were derailed on Wednesday near the Chaygaon station in Assam. The incident which took place around noon has reported no casualties among any passengers so far. The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway informed that the rescue and relief work was underway at the site.

'Passengers shifted, no casualties,' says NF Railway

Following the derailment of the 02346 Guwahati- Howrah Special Express, the accident relief train and the accident relief medical equipment train along with senior officials of the NF Rail headquarters and Rangiya division rushed to the spot. Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Northern Frontier Railways issued a statement after the Howrah-bound train derailed at Chaygaon station in Assam's Kamrup district.

CPRO Guneet Kaur said, "The Guwahati-Howrah special express, which left Guwahati station at about 12:20 pm on Wednesday, derailed near Chaygaon station at about 1:36 pm in the Guwahati, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon section of the NF Railway's Rangiya division". The PR officer further stated that four coaches including the pantry car were derailed. Kaur mentioned that the passenegers of the affected coaches were shifted to other coaches and there were no casualties reported.

