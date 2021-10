Four people were killed in a collision between a truck and a four-wheeler in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The crash took place on a mega highway under the Sindhari police station area, they said.

"Four persons have died in the collision," local SHO Baldev Ram said.

