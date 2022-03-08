Four including three-year old child killed in TN road mishap

Coimbatore, Mar 8 (PTI) Four people, including a three-year old child, were killed and another seriously injured when a vegetable-laden three-wheeler goods carrier hit two motorcycles near Palladam in neighbouring Tirupur district on Tuesday.

The goods carrier was on the way to the city after loading vegetables from Odanchatram in Dindigul district and the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the motorcycles in Putharasal and capsized on the roadside, police said.

In the impact of the collision, those riding the motorcycles were thrown a few feet away, they said.

Passers-by immediately alerted police, who arrived at the scene and saw that four people including the child had succumbed to injuries and a woman was struggling for life. The injured woman was rushed to Palladam Government Hospital.

The bodies also were sent to the hospital for post-mortem, police said.

A search is on for the driver of the three-wheeler, who fled the scene immediately after the incident, despite bleeding injuries, they said. PTI NVM SS SS

