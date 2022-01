Muzaffarnagar, Jan 23 (PTI) A roof of a house collapsed following rains in Shamli district, leaving four members of a family injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Ghari Hasanpur village.

Police said the injured were rushed to a hospital.

A revenue team has visited the spot to assess the damage. PTI COR DV DV

