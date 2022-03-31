Four killed as car collides with dumper in UP’s Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Four people were killed in a collision between a car and a mud-laden dumper near a village on the Purvanchal Expressway under Lonikatra police station area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accident took place Wednesday night.

Inspector-in-charge Vishwanath Yadav said the speeding car collided with the dumper which was taking a turn near the village.

On the information of the local people, the police reached the spot and pulled out all the occupants of the car and rushed them to Haidergarh CHC, where doctors declared three of them dead, he said.

The fourth passenger with serious injuries was referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad Khan (30), Abubakar Raine (32), Lukman Raine (33) andImran (25).

PTI CORR SAB NB SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)