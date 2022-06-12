Four killed as car collides with tanker in Churu

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Four persons were killed when their car collided with a chemical tanker in Churu district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The mishap occurred in Sujangarh Sadar area on Salasar highway, Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Moond said.

The two persons died on the spot while the two other succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the SHO said.

The deceased were identified as Vasudev Vaishnav (23), Ankit Kumar (24), Ravidas Vaishnav (30) and Sanjay (30), he added. PTI SDA RCJ

