Four Killed In Car-truck Collision In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Four people were killed when their car collided with a truck in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, the police said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India

The incident occurred on the Rawatsar-Hanumangarh Mega highway, Station House officer (SHO), Rawatsar police station, Ashok Bishnoi said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajat, Neeraj, Rudraksh and Hemant, all aged between 17-20 years, he said. The bodies have been handed over to family members after postmortem. 

