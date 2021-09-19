Four Killed In Car-truck Collision In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Four people were killed when their car collided with a truck in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the Rawatsar-Hanumangarh Mega highway, Station House officer (SHO), Rawatsar police station, Ashok Bishnoi said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajat, Neeraj, Rudraksh and Hemant, all aged between 17-20 years, he said. The bodies have been handed over to family members after postmortem.