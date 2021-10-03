Four Killed In Two Lightning Strikes In MP's Neemuch

Four men were killed and two others injured in two separate incidents of lightning strike in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

The incidents occurred in Jiran and Lod villages in the district on Saturday, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) S L Shakya said.

In Lod village, two persons were killed and two others suffered injuries, while in Jiran village, the lightning claimed the lives of two persons, including a man from Rajasthan, he said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and free treatment was being provided to them, the official said.

The district administration has started the process of sanctioning Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased, Shakya said.

