Four People Killed In Accident After Vehicle Skids Off Road In J&K's Udhampur

At least four passengers travelling in an Alto vehicle died in an accident near Samroli, Udhampur. According to the sources, the accident occurred near the Chenani area of the Udhampur district after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Prem Mandir in Chenani on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Mufti Abdul Hamid, Mufti Jamal Din, Tadil Ahmad and Hajra Begum. Two of the victims -- namely Mufti Abdul Hamid and Mufti Jamal Din -- succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital while two others succumbed at the hospital. Reportedly, the family belonged to Sangaldan, Gool.

UPDATE - All four passengers traveling in an Alto vehicle which met with an accident near Samroli, Udhampur have died. The family belonged to Sangaldan, Gool. More updates will follow. @diprjk @OfficeOfLGJandK @DrJitendraSingh @Rameshkumarias @PIBSrinagar @DailyExcelsior1 — Deputy Commissioner, Ramban (@dcramban) November 28, 2022

Speaking to the media, the relative of the victims named Wasim informed, "Among the victims were my uncle and aunt. The accident took place near the Chenani area while they were travelling to Udhampur for an operation. On their way, they met with an accident. There were a total of four people in the car. All of them lost their lives in the accident."

