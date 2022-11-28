Last Updated:

Four People Killed In Accident After Vehicle Skids Off Road In J&K's Udhampur

The accident occurred near the Chenani area of the Udhampur district after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge killing four people.

Mahima Joshi
Udhampur

At least four passengers travelling in an Alto vehicle died in an accident near Samroli, Udhampur. According to the sources, the accident occurred near the Chenani area of the Udhampur district after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Prem Mandir in Chenani on Monday. 

The victims have been identified as Mufti Abdul Hamid, Mufti Jamal Din, Tadil Ahmad and Hajra Begum. Two of the victims -- namely Mufti Abdul Hamid and Mufti Jamal Din -- succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital while two others succumbed at the hospital. Reportedly, the family belonged to Sangaldan, Gool. 

Speaking to the media, the relative of the victims named Wasim informed, "Among the victims were my uncle and aunt. The accident took place near the Chenani area while they were travelling to Udhampur for an operation. On their way, they met with an accident. There were a total of four people in the car. All of them lost their lives in the accident."

Road accidents in J&K

8 died after vehicle falls into gorge into Kishtwar: Nearly, eight persons lost their lives on November 16 when a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. 

7 Border Police personnel killed after bus falls into river: Seven border police personnel died earlier in August this year after the bus they were travelling fell into a river in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 32 other personnel travelling in the bus suffered injuries in the accident that occurred at Chandanwari in Anantnag district. The accident occurred due to brake failure.

18 injured as bus falls into gorge: At least 18 people were injured when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district in August, this year. 

First Published:
