Four Women Cops Injured After Being Hit By Car; Drive Held

Four women police personnel were injured, three of them critically, after being hit by a car in Bhopal city when they were returning home after watching a movie, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Depot Chowk here shortly after midnight on Saturday, he said.

"The four women police constables were walking down to their place after watching a movie, when the speeding car knocked them down around 12.30 am. All of them were admitted to a hospital, where the condition of three of them is stated to be critical," T T Nagar police station inspector Chan Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI.

They had gone to watch movie after finishing their police duty for the day, he said, adding that they had been transferred to the state capital recently and they were with the traffic police.

The driver of the car was arrested and his vehicle has been impounded.

