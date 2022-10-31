Frame-by-Frame Analysis Of Morbi Bridge Collapse; Hundreds Fall Into Machchhu River; WATCH

On Monday, Republic TV accessed the key CCTV footage of when Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapsed on Sunday evening. In the video, the bridge can be seen overloaded with people including men, women, and children. Soon after, the bridge snapped and screams filled the air.

While some were seen dangling from the bridge, others were seen clinging to the bridge's twisted wreck. Hundreds were plunged into the Machchhu river below the bridge. Several people were seen swimming and trying to reach and hold onto the cables of the collapsed bridge.

Frame-by-Frame analysis of the bridge collapse

Frame 1: The Julto Pul (Hanging bridge) can be seen overloaded with people including men, women, and children. It is said that the permissible limit was surpassed to make more profit by selling more tickets.

Frame 2: A commuter starts shaking the suspension bridge by holding it from both sides.

Frame 3: Soon after, the bridge collapses in seconds, and commuters, in the video, can be seen falling into the Machchhu river below.

Frame 4: As hundreds plunged into the river, people were seen dangling from the bridge and some clinging onto the bridge's twisted wreck.

Gujrat's Morbi bridge collapse

On Sunday evening, a massive tragedy occurred in Gujarat's Morbi city as a century-old suspension bridge - Julta Pul (Hanging bridge) collapsed claiming the lives of at least 133 people. The cable bridge on the Machchhu river was reopened on the Gujarati- New Year, October 26, after seven months of repair work. The state government has formed a 5-member committee comprising top officials to investigate the tragedy.

Notably, the bridge with a capacity of 150 was allowed to accommodate over 400 people leading to overcrowding. Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed the crucial agreement between the Oreva Group and the Morbi Municipality pertaining to this bridge. As of now, eight persons related to the Oreva Group have been detained by the Gujarat Police in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.