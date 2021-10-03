Ganja Seized From Jharkhand Hotel

A hotel owner was arrested after 450 grams of ganja worth Rs 4,600 was seized during a raid conducted in his premises in Pakur district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The operation was conducted acting on a tip-off that drugs were being sold in the hotel situated at Sahargram Dowadangal chowk, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Maheshpur, Navnit Anthony Hembram, said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered as per the statement of the Officer-in-Charge of Maheshpur police station, Sunil Kumar Ravi, the police officer said.

The law enforcers had information that narcotics smuggled from West Bengal were being sold in various hotels and dhabas of the town, the SDPO said.

