Gas Cylinder Blast In Goa's Resto Bar, No Causalities Reported; CM Sawant Assures Action

In Goa, a blast was reported in a resto-bar of a two-storeyed building located in the Mapusa area. As per the initial reports, the blast was caused due to cylinder explosion after gas leakage, a police official said on Monday.

Explosion in Goa resto-bar

The explosion took place in the eatery situated in a residential complex in Dangui Colony, in the early hours of Sunday. The blast caused damage to the property but no causality or injury has been reported as no one was present on the premises at the time of the incident.

DGP Goa Jaspal Singh informed, "We have received the report on the blast at a restaurant and bar in Mapusa city. As per the report, gas leakage from the pipe led to a cylinder blast. In this incident, no one suffered any injury."

Another official stated that a probe has been initiated. The teams of forensic experts and bomb detection and disposal squads have sanitised the place. The CCTV footage is also being checked.

Goa | A mysterious blast in a bar and restaurant on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Dangui Colony, Mapusa. The blast caused damage to property, no one was injured in the incident. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/axbqZ3u1Vf — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took cognisance of the incident and State Disaster Management Authority is monitoring the situation. "This was a small incident and no injuries were reported. State Disaster Management Authority is assessing the situation and action is being taken against those responsible."