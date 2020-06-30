Gas Leak In Pharma Company In Vizag, Casualties Reported; Andhra CM Takes Cognisance 

Almost two months after the gas leak in the LG polymers chemical plant, another gas leak has been reported in a pharma company in Visakhapatnam. At least two workers were killed and four were taken to a hospital after a gas leak in a factory of Sainar Life Sciences in Visakhapatnam's Parawada.

Andhra Pradesh: Two workers died, four hospitalised following leakage of Benzimidazole gas at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

As per ANI inputs, the accident occurred due to leakage at 11.30 PM on Monday night. The factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure. “The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else,” Uday Kumar, an inspector with the Parwada Police Station, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the accident at Sainar Life Sciences Pharma company at Parawada, Visakhapatnam.

Vizag Gas leak in L-G polymers

Gas leaked from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam in the early hours on May 8 and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. Among the dead were two children, aged six and nine, a first-year medical student and two people who fell into a well while fleeing the vapours from the plant, getting ready to reopen after the lockdown. Around 3,000 people were evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta.

