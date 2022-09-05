A tragic incident took place in Punjab’s Mohali wherein a swing crashed down from a height of 50 feet at a fair causing injuries to 16 people. Notably, Punjab police have filed an FIR against the organisers who are on the run for negligence and ignoring the safety norms during the conduct of the fair, following the incident in Mohali.

It is significant to mention that soon after the incident, the local authority in Mohali called off the fair which was supposed to continue till September 11. According to the preliminary information, a technical snag in a high-rise spinning joyride at the fair caused this incident. A belt which holds the spinning wheel at the height was broken causing the swing to come crashing down from the height of 50 feet.

SHO Rajesh Kumar who spoke to Republic about the incident explained that there were safety lapses by the organisers. An FIR has been registered against the owners and the fair's management teams, he said. It was revealed by the SHO that one of the accused Mukesh Kumar, along with the other individuals hail from Jaipur and the miscreants are still at large. Notably, the organisers had not informed the police station about the license and other requirements for setting up a fair there and resorted to making improper arrangements all by themselves.

Mohali swing mishap

On Sunday, September 4, at a fair in Mohali, a high-rise spinning joyride crashed down from a height of 50 feet and about 16 people riding the swing suffered injuries. The injured persons which included children and women were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident.

Reacting to the incident, DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said that strict action will be taken according to the law against those responsible for the incident. "What we have come to know so far is that they had the permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if there is a mistake committed on their part. Strict action will be taken according to the law. We have admitted all the injured persons to the civil hospital,” DSP Bal said, ANI reported.

However, locals who were present at the spot during the tragic incident asserted that no safety precautions were taken during the conduct of the fair. "Who will take responsibility for the incident? How is this business running without the availability of any medical aid?", a person on spot questioned, ANI reported.