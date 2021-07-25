Goa: JP Nadda Promises Full Support For Flood Relief Ops, Compensation For Damages

Amid incessant rains, and the overflowing of rivers in Goa, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nadda on Sunday promised full support for flood relief operations. Addressing a press conference during his two-day visit to the state, party President Jagat Prakash Nadda affirmed that he has had a conversation with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and has promised to compensate for all the damage incurred due to the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the state.

Live: Addressing Press Conference in Panaji, Goa. https://t.co/5tD6wUlo8P — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 25, 2021

On Friday, Goa was hit by heavy rainfall, which led to the overflowing of rivers and in turn, the worst ever flood witnessed by the state in decades that submerged roads and bridges, damaged homes and property worth crores, and forced the evacuation of more than 400 people.

“There has been a massive flood in Goa. It is like never before. There has been large-scale damage to people’s homes and agricultural land,” Chief Minister of the state Pramod Sawant had tweeted on Friday. He, in his tweet, had added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had dialed him to take stock of the situation in the state, and promised full support and assistance in the relief operations.

Battle for Goa

In the run-up for the 2022 assembly elections, JP Nadda held the press conference on Sunday. During the press conference, the BJP National President asserted that he had met Cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, and party functionaries at different levels and held detailed discussions about the elections that are just around the corner. He said that he is very 'optimistic' about the fate of the party in Goa. Giving reasons for his optimism, Nadda said, "Between 2017 and 2021, the saffron party has taken a big leap, and has become a formidable force structurally."

JP Nadda, during the press conference, outlined that the leaders who have shifted to the BJP from the Congress party have also agreed that the structural functioning of the party is formidable, and are happy with their decision of changing parties."They have assimilated themselves fully," he added.

JP Nadda further said that the Core Committee has worked on the strategies, and the party is moving ambitiously towards the elections. Talking about the Chief Ministerial candidate for the elections, he added, "Pramod Sawant has done a very good job. We are going forward with him (as CM face). In BJP, Parliamentary Board makes the official declaration but there is no need to think about any other name." He, in a bid to support his statement, pointed out that under the serving Chief Minister Goa a different picture of the state has been emerging. He added, "The Per Capita income of Goa is the best, and I see a deep-rooted change coming the economy."

The Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. In the previous elections, BJP had won 28 seats out of 40 Assembly seats.