Floodwaters in river Godavari started receding, falling below the 25 lakh cusecs mark on Sunday night, but 626 villages in five districts of Andhra Pradesh still remain marooned.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said 97,205 persons were evacuated from flood-hit villages and 84,734 of them were lodged in 191 relief camps.

"The inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram remained at 24.74 lakh cusecs. It is expected to go further down but people in habitations along the river course still need to be vigilant till the flood fully recedes," Ambedkar said in a release.

They were closely monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operation Centre here and taking required measures accordingly, he added.

Ambedkar said 256 medical camps were organised in the flood-affected areas to prevent spread of diseases.

The receding flood level gave a breather to all concerned as it belied fears that the deluge may soar higher. PTI DBV DBV HDA HDA

