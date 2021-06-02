Gonda Blast: 7 Dead As Two-storey Building Collapses Following Cylinder Blast In UP

Pursuant to reported mishap in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, a two-storey house collapsed after a sudden explosion resulting in 7 fatalities while 7 others were injured in the accident. One person is feared to be trapped in the debris.

Meanwhile, injured individuals are being treated in the district hospital.

Gonda SP, Santosh Mishra while speaking to the media informed that the accident took place due to a cylinder blast. He apprised the media of the rescue and relief operation that commenced shortly after police forces were informed about the blast. According to him, 14 people who were trapped in the debris had been rescued by forces so far.

He informed, "While 7 persons are being treated at the district hospital, 7 other individuals have been declared dead. 3 were children among 7 dead. "

The relief operation is said to be going on as one person is reported ensnared in the debris at the accident spot.