'Govt Not Running Zomato': UP District Magistrate Tells Flood-hit Locals, Draws Criticism

As the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh is turning grim, a video of Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate (DM) is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the Uttar Pradesh official can be heard saying that the government is not running "Zomato service" to provide door-to-door service or relief materials to people in the flood-hit areas.

In the widely shared video, Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Samuel Paul while addressing the flood-affected people was seen asking them to collect relief materials. "If you need, you will be provided with chlorine tablets and a doctor will come to see when one falls sick, this is the reason why flood posts (baadh chowki) are established. We are not running any Zomato service, the government is not running Zomato," the DM can be heard saying in the video.

After the video was shared online, many social media users criticised the officer for making an "insensitive" remark. Many even claimed that the DM should be a little sympathetic toward the flood-affected individuals. Notably, Ambedkar Nagar is one of the districts where government officials have been instructed to be on alert owing to the possibility of floods by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Flood situation in UP

Owing to the flood-like situation in the state in view of the heavy rainfall, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting and directed his ministers to oversee relief and rescue operations in the districts under their charge. "The state government is committed to making necessary arrangements for safety and maintenance of all affected people," an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

According to a report from the relief commissioner's office, 1,370 villages in 18 districts of the state are affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in the last couple of days.