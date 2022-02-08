Groom's Uncle Among Three Killed As UP Roadways Bus Crashes Into SUV

Three people were killed and four others injured when the SUV in which they were going to attend a wedding was hit by a UPSRTC bus near Hata Bazar under Gagha police station of Gorakhpur on Monday, police said.

The SUV was coming from the direction of Barhalganj and the bus was returning from Prayagraj when the accident took place in the morning, killing three people on the spot and injuring four others who were undergoing treatment in hospital, police said.

Ram Narayan Sahini (50), the uncle of the groom, Vishnu Sharma (45) and Vishal Maurya (17) died in the accident, police added.

The inspector of Gagha police station, Jayant Singh said there was dense fog in the morning and low visibility could have led to the accident. However, things will become clear after the probe, Singh said.

Both the vehicles are seized and police are searching for the bus driver who fled the scene after the accident. Police later sent the bus passengers by another bus to their destination.

