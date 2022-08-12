Guj: Fire destroys five-storey hotel near Jamnagar, 27 rescued

Jamnagar, Aug 11 (PTI) As many as 27 people were rescued after a major fire broke out at a five-storey hotel near Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Thursday evening, police said.

While the hotel was completely destroyed, no one was seriously injured in the incident, said Jamnagar District Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu.

"The fire started at about 7:30 pm and spread quickly. Twenty-seven guests were staying in 18 of the total 36 rooms. They were all rescued by police. Hotel staff too is safe," he said.

Fire tenders from Jamnagar fire brigade and Reliance (which has a refinery in the area) were pressed into service, the SP added.

The flames were brought under control around 10:30 pm.

"Preliminary investigation showed that short circuit caused the fire and it spread quickly due to the decorative material used outside the hotel," the SP said. PTI COR PJT PD KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)