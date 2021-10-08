Guj: Two Killed After Autorickshaw Catches Fire In Accident In Banaskantha

Two persons were killed when an autorickshaw caught fire after it got crushed between two trucks near Deesa town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place on Deesa-Palanpur Highway near Bhoyan village in the morning hours, inspector M J Chaudhary of Deesa rural police said.

The charred body of autorickshaw driver Nadeem Chandel was extricated from the wreckage after the local fire brigade doused the blaze, which had completely destroyed the three-wheeler and partially damaged the trucks, the official said.

Suresh Thakor (15) was critically injured after he fell on the road after the truck rammed into the autorickshaw, and died on the way to a hospital, he said.

"A car, the autorickshaw and a truck were waiting on a median crossing to go on the opposite side of the state highway. Another truck coming from Palanpur side first hit the car and then rammed into the autorickshaw and the other truck," Chaudhary said.

The autorickshaw got crushed between both the trucks, while the car turned turtle on the divider, he said.

"According to eyewitnesses, the autorickshaw caught fire immediately after the crash. The autorickshaw driver and a passenger were killed in the accident, while three occupants of the car sustained minor injuries" the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the car driver, the Deesa Rural police have registered an FIR under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the driver of the errant truck, who fled the scene after the accident, he added.

