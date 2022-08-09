Jamnagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Two persons died and 10 others were injured after getting electrocuted during a Tazia procession taken out in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on the eve of Muharram, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Monday when the procession was passing through Dharanagar locality of the city, a B-division police station official said.

Muslims observe Muharram in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala As many as 12 participants in the procession were electrocuted after a tip of the Tazia -- a mini replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain -- came in contact with a live electric wire overhead, he official said.

A spark was seen emerging from the tip of the Tazia after it touched the live wire. The participants who were in contact with the Tazia suffered electric shock, he said.

All the 12 people were rushed to a government hospital, where two of them were declared dead by doctors, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Asif Yunusbhai Malek (23) and Mohammad Waheed (25).

Tazia is generally made of bamboo and is decorated with colourful lights and paper.

