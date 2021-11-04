Gujarat: 3 Of A Family Killed; Two Injured After Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Ahmedabad

Three members of a family died, while two sustained injuries when their car rammed into a stationary truck on an expressway in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway near Vanch village in the morning, an official from Vivekanand police station said.

Five members of a family were on their way to Ahmedabad, when their car rammed into the rear end of a milk tanker parked on the side of the road, he said.

Three occupants of the speeding car died on the spot, while two others, who sustained injuries, were rushed to a government hospital, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Navin Soni (70), Chandrika Soni (55), and Chirag Soni (27), he said.

The victims were travelling from Vadodara to their home in Ahmedabad, the official added.

