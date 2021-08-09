Gujarat: 8 Killed After Truck Rams Into Hut, CM Rupani Announces Rs 4L Ex Gratia For Kin

Eight people were killed when a truck rammed into a hut in Badhada village of Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday. Two others were severely injured.

Amreli Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai said that the deceased include two children, aged 8 and 13. Two minors have also been seriously injured. The official informed that the truck was travelling from Rajkot to Jafrabad in Amreli when the accident took place at 2.30 am.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed sadness and announced a Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for the victims' family members. The accident occurred after the driver dozed off and lost control of the truck, which had been modified to serve as a crane.

Chief Minister Rupani tweeted informing that hospital authorities have been instructed to provide the best possible treatment to those who were injured in the accident. The chief minister has also directed Amreili authorities to immediately investigate the matter and prepare a report.

"I am saddened by the tragic accident that took place near Barda village in Savarkundla of Amreli district. The system has been given all the instructions to provide immediate and proper help to the victims of the accident. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident," Tweeted CM Vijay Rupani.

In the following tweet, he added, "Collector of Amreli has been directed to immediately investigate the whole incident and send a report. I pray that the Lord bestows solace on the souls of the dead and gives the family the strength to endure this suffering"

A total of 10 people were sleeping along the road when the accident took place, leaving eight dead and two critically wounded.

A series of tragedies for Amreli

The current tragedy comes hardly a week after a couple and their two-year-old son were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Amreli.

In another incident on July 20, four family members died on spot after the vehicle they were travelling in was rammed by a truck in Babapur village under Amreli Taluka on the Amreli-Bagasara road. The incident had taken place at the outskirts of Rajula town.

