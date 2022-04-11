Gujarat: Blast In Chemical Factory In Bharuch Kills Six Workers; Probe Launched

At least six workers were killed in a blast that triggered a fire in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district in the wee hours of Monday, officials said. The incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad.

The six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during the solvent distillation process, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said.

"The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. All the six persons working near the reactor died. The bodies were later recovered and sent for postmortem. The fire was also brought under control," she said.

One more worker is suspected to be trapped under the debris and rescue operations are going on for the same. No one else was injured in the incident, the official said. An investigation will be launched into the incident to determine the cause of the blast.

In August last year, one worker was killed and two injured in an explosion inside a chemical manufacturing unit in the Dahej industrial area of Bharuch.

In another similar incident, six workers were killed and 16 others injured in a huge explosion and subsequent fire at a plant of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) situated near Ranjitnagar in Ghoghamba tehsil in December last year. Following a day-long search and rescue operation, fire services teams pulled out five bodies from the rubble.

Of 16 injured workers, 14 received minor injuries while two suffered over 50 percent burns.

