A Man-made Tragedy? 675 Tickets Were Sold, 5 Times Above Morbi Bridge's Capacity: Sources

Hundreds of people are feared injured and over 70 dead so far after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the Morbi area on Sunday, October 30. The renovation of the bridge had just culminated a week ago. It was three days ago that the bridge was opened to the public once again.

Authorities said that there was an overload as well. There was a footfall of over 400 people there together. In the latest update, sources have now informed Republic that around 675 tickets were sold for the Morbi hanging bridge, which is five times the carrying capacity. The bridge was meant for carrying just 150 people.

Meanwhile, 32 different teams have been formed by the Jamnagar administration for rescue and relief operations and have been sent to help with immediate effect. Out of these, one team consisting of 40 soldiers of the Army, one team of 27 Air Force personnel, five teams of 50 personnel of Valsura Navy, 19 teams with 57 members of Medical, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, and five teams of the NDRF.

"An Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra incl doctors & paramedical staff has already reached the accident site in Morbi & taking part in rescue & relief ops. Another Army team with doctors & other relief materials is reaching site shortly," said Defence Officials.

PM announces ex-gratia

Soon after the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. An amount of Rs 50,000 was announced for the injured persons. PM Modi has also cancelled his scheduled roadshow on October 31.

Two separate investigations will be carried out into the Morbi bridge collapse, in which more than 60 people died. Gujarat Police and the state government will probe the matter.