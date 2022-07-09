Gujarat: Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Falls Into Gorge Near Saputara; 2 Dead, Many Injured

In a tragic development, a bus accident has been reported near Saputara in the Dang district, Gujarat. According to the sources, the bus carrying reportedly over 50 passengers fell into a gorge in Dang district. The preliminary reports suggest the accident occurred due to a tyre blast. MoS Harsh Sanghavi speaking about the incident mentioned that a rescue operation has started and the police officials have also reached the accident spot.

MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi said, "A bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in Dang district. Police reached the spot. Rescue operation underway. Several were injured in the accident which occurred due to a tyre blast."

Giving updates about the accident, the MoS Home mentioned that 50 people have been safely evacuated and further added that 2 female passengers lost their lives in the tragic accident. MoS Sanghavi said, "Two female passengers have died, while 50 passengers have been rescued in the bus accident near Saputara in Dang, Gujarat."

This is a developing story.