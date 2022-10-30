Newly-renovated Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat's Morbi, Several Dead

In a tragic update from the state of Gujarat, hundreds of people are feared injured and several dead after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the Morbi area on Sunday, October 30. The renovation of the bridge had just culminated a week ago. It was three days ago that the bridge was opened to the public once again. Authorities said that there was an overload as well. There was a footfall of over 400 people there together. Around 250 people in fact are being rescued now, and over 60 are feared dead so far. Police, fire emergency services and three NDRF teams have rushed to the spot. As per eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped.

"Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals," local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

After taking cognisance of the tragedy, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, ''It's a sad and unfortunate incident. Around 6:30pm, the bridge in Morbi carrying 150 people collapsed. In just 15 mins, fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, ambulance reached the spot... I'll be reaching the spot too.'' ''We have been able to rescue most of the people there... we are receiving all kinds of help from the Centre. NDRF and other agencies instructed to reach the spot. Most people injured due to the collapse have been admitted to the hospital,'' he further stated.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to kin of victims of Morbi mishap

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. An amount of Rs 50,000 was announced for the injured persons.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also reacted to the tragedy and said, ''I'm deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue ops are ongoing. Instructions were given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I'm in constant contact with the district administration in this regard."

મોરબીમાં ઝૂલતો પુલ તૂટવાની દુર્ઘટનાથી અત્યંત વ્યથિત છું. તંત્ર દ્વારા રાહત અને બચાવની કામગીરી ચાલુ છે. ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને સત્વરે સારવારની વ્યવસ્થા માટે તંત્રને સૂચના આપી છે. આ સંદર્ભે જિલ્લાતંત્ર સાથે સતત સંપર્કમાં છું. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 30, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to it and stated, "I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home and other officials of Gujarat in this matter. Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured.''

मोरबी में हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस विषय में मैंने गुजरात के गृह राज्य मंत्री हर्ष संघवी व अन्य अधिकारियों से बात की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्य में लगा है, NDRF भी शीघ्र घटनास्थल पर पहुँच रही है। प्रशासन को घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 30, 2022

Image: ANI, Republic World