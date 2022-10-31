CONFRONTED: Republic Questions Gujarat CM On Morbi Bridge Disaster; Bhupendra Patel Silent

Republic TV on Monday questioned the Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, on the Morbi bridge tragedy in which at least 133 people lost their lives. The CM was questioned regarding the disaster. However, he remained silent, and following the questioning, his security targeted Republic's crews, physically jostling them and confiscating their mobile phones.

Republic confronts Gujarat CM

Republic's Alisha Nair: Sir, so many people have been killed and the people of Gujarat want to know why arent's specific people named in the FIR?

Alisha Nair: The action is being taken but why was the bridge allowed to open despite no fitness clearance?

However, CM Bhupendra Patel remained silent and sat in his vehicle without answering Republic's questions. Republic's cameras were also moved aside.

Following the confrontation, Republic's crew was physically heckled and devices were snatched by the Chief Minister's security. The Police told Media Network's crew, "When they asked you, you should have moved."

The Republic again confronted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the second time over the Morbi Bridge scam. However, again questions were met with silence.

#LIVE: Republic confronts Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel a second time over the #MorbiScam after his purported security accosted Republic's crew; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/QfJlBrDTrf — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Police had detained eight persons related to the bridge management firm Oreva Group, including ticket collectors, security guards of the bridge, and low-level employees of the company, in connection with the devastating Morbi bridge collapse. However, no arrest has been made.

The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year's day on October 26 without receiving a fitness certificate from the local civic body.

With the death toll presently at 133, multi-agency rescue operations are underway to find the last person missing.

Of the total casualties, 49 of them were below 15 years old, while 26 of them were below 10 years of age. The death count of those aged between 16 and 30 is 51, while 30 people between the ages of 31 and 60 died. Two others were over 60 years old. The age of one deceased person is unknown.